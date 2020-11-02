ST News Night: Flash floods across S'pore; TraceTogether use at schools postponed

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Nov 2) stories include heavy rain leading to flash floods in several parts of Singapore, and the Ministry of Education postponing the mandatory use of TraceTogether in schools till all tokens are given out.

Other stories include two 14-year-old boys getting lost for several hours at MacRitchie Reservoir after trying to look for the remnants of a World War II shrine, and actor Johnny Depp losing a libel case against British publication The Sun over an article calling him a "wife beater".