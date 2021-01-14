ST News Night: First look at S'pore's nine new Nominated MPs

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Thursday (Jan 14) - Parliament has named nine new Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs). They will be appointed by President Halimah Yacob for a 2½-year term starting next Thursday (Jan 21). We speak to one of them - Olympic swimmer Mark Chay.

In other developments - two in five workers in Singapore polled in the first nationally representative survey on workplace sexual harassment said they have been victims of such unwelcome sexual advances or remarks in the office in the past five years. Ms Shailey Hingorani, Aware's head of research and advocacy, joins us to share more about this study.