ST News Night: First Covid-19 vaccination initiative on Pulau Ubin

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Ten people have received their first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Pulau Ubin - the first time jabs have been administered offshore as part of Singapore's nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, thousands of people here who have had allergic reactions to the vaccines used in the nation's inoculation programme will be offered Sinovac jabs by the Government. This is part of a study to understand the immunity offered by different vaccines.