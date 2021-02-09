ST News Night: Final farewell for ACS(I) student who died after accident at Safra Yishun

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story on Tuesday (Feb 9)

News Night's top story on Tuesday (Feb 9) - a private funeral attended by about 20 family members was held for Jethro Puah, the 15-year-old student from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) who died after an accident at Safra Yishun last week.

Meanwhile, scam cases in Singapore hit a record high in 2020, jumping 65.1 per cent from 2019. Victims lost more than 201 million dollars to scammers. The spike in such cases pushed Singapore's crime rate to its highest since 2009.

In other news, Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching will retire on October 1, after nearly two decades in leadership positions at the state investment firm. She will be succeeded by Mr Dilhan Pillay, CEO of Temasek International (TI), the commercial arm of Temasek driving its investments.