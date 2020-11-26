ST News Night: Fandi Ahmad remembers football great Diego Maradona

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Thursday (Nov 26) is Fandi Ahmad's tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at 60.

Other story highlights include the end of Singapore's coronavirus-free streak as the country registers its first community case in over two weeks.