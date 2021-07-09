ST News Night: Ex-lecturer 'deeply sorry' for racist outburst

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Former Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee has issued a formal apology for his racist outburst against an interracial couple, which was caught on video last month. The 60-year-old said that his words were "bigoted, discriminatory and insensitive".

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old Singaporean has been arrested for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery in Bukit Batok Street 31.