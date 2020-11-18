ST News Night: Errors led to $10m being underpaid to civil servants

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Nov 18) stories include errors found in records of around 3,000 former and current civil servants, who were underpaid a total sum amounting to around $10 million.

Other stories include Singapore falling to fourth place for the world's most expensive city, and department store Robinsons owing at least $31.7 million to more than 440 creditors.