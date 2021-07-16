ST News Night: Errant KTVs to face enforcement; S'pore tightens Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The KTV cluster is now the largest active Covid-19 cluster in Singapore at 120 cases. It continues to grow at an alarming rate, and ministers have said that this is in large part due to illegal activity.