ST News Night: Errant KTVs to face enforcement; S'pore tightens Covid-19 rules

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The KTV cluster is now the largest active Covid-19 cluster in Singapore at 120 cases. It continues to grow at an alarming rate, and ministers have said that this is in large part due to illegal activity.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 