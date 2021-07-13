ST News Night: Emerging KTV Covid-19 cluster involves Vietnamese hostesses

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

An emerging cluster of Covid-19 cases in Singapore involves a group of Vietnamese social hostesses who visited KTV lounges or clubs that are now operating as food and beverage outlets.

The Ministry of Health announced that special testing operations will be carried out at three outlets visited by the hostesses.

In other news, local rapper Yung Raja tells ST News Night that he does not blame Jimmy Fallon for the late night show host's criticism of his song Mami. He also drops hints about his upcoming work.