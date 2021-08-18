ST News Night: Eligible short-term pass holders in S'pore can now get Covid-19 vaccinations

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Short-term pass holders who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the national vaccination programme, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The group comprises short-term work pass and special pass holders, such as those on training employment passes, training work permits, work holiday passes and special passes.

The vaccination is also being extended to short-term visit pass holders who have been here for at least 60 days continuously, many of whom were unable to return home because of global travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, all three local carriers - Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot and Jetstar Asia - will require at least their front-line staff to be vaccinated by the end of this year.

The SIA Group - which includes Scoot - said these requirements are in line with a government advisory issued on July 2, which states that employers may make vaccination a requirement for staff in higher-risk settings.