ST News Night: Dependant's Pass holders will need formal work pass to work in S'pore

Changes are in store for foreigners who hold Dependant's Passes in Singapore. The Ministry of Manpower said on Wednesday (March 3) that from May, those who wish to work here will need a formal work pass instead of the current letter of consent.

In other stories on News Night, a Briton who molested a three-year-old girl when he was working as a reading specialist at a learning centre has been sentenced to 18 months in jail and three strokes of the cane.

And fans of McGriddles, the popular McDonald's breakfast item, will be glad to know that it has made a comeback and is now available all day.