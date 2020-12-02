ST News Night: Cultured chicken meat approved for sale in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story on Wednesday (Dec 2) is Singapore becoming the first country to approve the sale of cultured meat, with authorities allowing Californian start-up Eat Just to manufacture its product locally and offer it here.

Other stories include Grab and Gojek closing in on a merger deal, according to reports, and Singapore's Health Sciences Authority starting to review the Covid-19 vaccine data submitted by Moderna as the company seeks approval for its use.