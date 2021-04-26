ST News Night: Covid-19 vaccine concerns among younger S'poreans

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Younger Singaporeans are more likely to be concerned about vaccine safety than people who are older. That's according to new research by the Institute of Policy Studies that was releasedon Monday (April 26).

This was one of the key findings of a working paper released by the think-tank following a year-long study on the attitudes and sentiments of Singaporeans on socioeconomic issues amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble is set to be relaunched on May 26 after a six month delay, with tightened Covid-19 rules in place. Passengers from both sides have to be tested negative for Covid-19 before they can board the direct flights.

And here's a look at what's trending online: The movie Nomadland might have picked up top honours at the Oscars, but it was South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung who left social media buzzing with her 'Brad Pitt' moment.