ST News Night: Covid-19 community cases in S'pore jump to double digits; highest in over 9 months

Sixteen Covid-19 community infections were reported in Singapore on Thursday (April 29). This is the highest number of community cases in Singapore since July 11 last year, when 24 were reported.

Separately, a Singaporean wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation is confirmed to be in Singapore. Kwek Kee Seng, the director of a shipping agency here, is assisting in investigations by the Singapore police into possible offences under the United Nations Act. The 61-year-old is wanted in the United States for allegedly flouting sanctions by doing business with North Korea and laundering money.

