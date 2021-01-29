ST News Night: Covid-19 breaches in S'pore - 2 F&B outlets to be charged, 104 people fined

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Friday (Jan 29) - two F&B operators are to be charged next Tuesday (Feb 2) for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safe management measures. They are Mark Enterprise, which runs Try Again at Circular Road, and Kim's Place Seafood.

Four other F&B outlets were ordered to close as well. They are Xiao Yao Ge in Jurong East, Main Entrance at Sago Street, Killiney Kopitiam in Lucky Plaza and Tian Ya Hai Jiao KTV at Aliwal Street.

Separately, in a sermon delivered at all mosques nationwide on Friday, Muslims were reminded of the need for mutual understanding and forgiveness, and that hatred must not be countered with hatred or violence. This comes two days after the authorities announced that a 16-year-old student influenced by far-right ideology was planning a terror attack on two local mosques and had been detained. The Friday sermon was prepared by the Office of the Mufti - the highest Islamic authority here.

In other news, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has urged countries to work together to develop a robust system to verify the authenticity of Covid-19 tests and vaccinations. In a special address at the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda, he said that a standardised system is essential to reopen borders and resume international travel.