ST News Night: Count On Me, Singapore in copyright battle

Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has refuted claims by an Indian composer in a copyright tussle over one of Singapore's most iconic and catchiest National Day songs.

Indian composer Joseph Mendoza has been accused of copying Count On Me, Singapore, but he is claiming he wrote his version, We Can Achieve, in 1983.

MCCY said in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 18): "Given that the two songs, and their lyrics, are practically identical, and that we hold the copyright to Count On Me, Singapore, we are puzzled by this claim."

Meanwhile, a man who pretended to be an agent for rich 'sugar daddies' has admitted to duping at least 11 women into having sex with him so that he could "test them out". De Beers Wong Tian Jun pleaded guilty in a district court to 10 charges, including multiple counts of cheating. Twenty-six other charges will be considered during sentencing.