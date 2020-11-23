ST News Night: Confusion over $100 tourism vouchers

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times weeknight news show.

On Monday (Nov 23), a story on some Singaporeans who have taken to social media to express confusion and raise doubts over the Singapore Rediscover vouchers - due to start on Dec 1.

Also on the show, new Built-To-Order (BTO) flats in Bidadari oversubscribed and two Singaporean pilots forced to land in Johor after their plane faced technical challenges.