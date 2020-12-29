ST News Night: Compulsory home-based learning days for post-primary students

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Dec 29) - secondary schools, junior colleges, and Millennia Institute will implement at least two home-based learning days a month from Term 3 next year.

Also making the news - Twelve Cupcakes founders Daniel Ong and Jaime Teo have been charged with offences under Singapore's Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. They allegedly allowed the chain to underpay the wages of their foreign employees between 2013 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Old Chang Kee's Devil's Curry'O puff has triggered accusations of cultural appropriation from some members of the Eurasian community in Singapore.