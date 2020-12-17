ST News Night: Cold case of missing girl solved; alleged killer charged

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Thursday (Dec 17) - a man has been charged with the murder of teenager Felicia Teo Wei Ling, who went missing 13 years ago. Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 35, was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 15) and appeared in a district court via a video-link on Thursday. According to court documents, he allegedly worked together with another man to commit the crime.

Also in the news - from next month, employers must pay an extra cost of up to 3,000 dollars for every new helper from Indonesia.