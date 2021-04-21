ST News Night: COE price surge - what's driving it?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Wednesday's (April 21) headlines, COE premiums have continued to surge, ending the latest tender sharply higher than prices two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, police are warning the public about a new impersonation scam where con men pose as officials from Singapore High Court or Interpol.

More than $3.9 million was lost between January and April to these scammers who target English-speaking individuals. They led victims to hand over money or their bank accounts as part of investigations for fabricated crimes.

And, just three of the 12 European Super League teams remain - Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid. This comes after the other nine, including Liverpool and Manchester United, withdrew from the competition.