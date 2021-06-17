ST News Night: Clinics receiving non-stop calls about Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

It appears the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is very much in demand here, even before it hits the market - with hundreds calling the private clinics that will offer the shot.

The Health Ministry said that anyone interested in taking the vaccine could contact the 24 selected providers directly from Friday for more details. But, as of Thursday afternoon, it appeared that some of the providers were already inundated by calls.