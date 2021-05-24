ST News Night: Changi Airport's Covid-19 Ground Zero

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Monday (May 24), new details emerged that the cluster of Covid-19 cases at Changi Airport Terminal 3 began in the arrival gates and baggage claim hall.

Changi Airport also announced new measures to reduce the risk of transmission, including segregating some 14,000 workers into three distinct risk-based zones. The measures are being introduced progressively and will be fully in place at Terminals 1 and 3, as well as Jewel, when they reopen to the public on June 13.