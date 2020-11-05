ST News Night: Can Trump still win this election?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today (Nov 5), Democratic candidate Joe Biden moves closer to victory in the US election, being just six electoral votes away from becoming President, according to projections by US networks. The question now is - can President Donald Trump still win this election?

Other stories include a man shot during a struggle with police officers in Balestier, and Karl Liew charged with giving false information to a public servant in the Parti Liyani case.