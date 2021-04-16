ST News Night: Building to be demolished for North-South Corridor

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Friday's (April 16) headlines, a four-storey building in Thomson Road will be demolished to allow excavation works for an upcoming North-South Corridor tunnel just metres away to begin safely.

This is after the authorities found that the 57-year-old mixed-use building at 68 to 74 Thomson Road was not strong enough to withstand excavation works.

And six men - five Chinese nationals and one Malaysian - were arrested in an enforcement operation which targeted those who bought duty-unpaid cigarettes from online peddlers.