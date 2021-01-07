ST News Night: Biden victory certified after violent day at US Capitol

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Thursday (Jan 7) is news that Joe Biden has been formally recognised by Congress as the next US President, ending two months of failed challenges by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The proceedings were disrupted for several hours earlier this morning as pro-Trump demonstrators overran police lines, besieged the House chamber and entered the Senate chamber.