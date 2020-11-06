ST News Night: Biden pulls ahead of Trump in battleground state of Georgia

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Friday's (Nov 6) stories include Democratic nominee Joe Biden pulling ahead of President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia, as the US election race heats up.

Other stories include the Ministry of Education announced the range of cut-off points for secondary schools under the new PSLE scoring system, and a local designer turned MRT station names into famous logos.