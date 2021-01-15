ST News Night: Authorities step in as retailers jump the gun on TraceTogether-only check-ins

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Friday (Jan 15) - retailers who have started to roll out TraceTogether-only check-ins have been told to hold off for now by the authorities.

This comes after many businesses around Singapore were found to have jumped the gun by switching on the function and putting up posters displaying the new requirements.

In other developments - the Transport Ministry has accepting a panel's recommendation to set up designated drone-flying areas. The authorities will share more details in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 89 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation this week, among them a 16-year-old girl.