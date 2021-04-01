ST News Night: Asia's first travel bubble takes off with 100 Taiwan tourists boarding flight to Palau

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Taiwan and Palau launched what is being billed as Asia's first Covid-19 travel bubble on Thursday (April 1), with about a hundred Taiwanese tourists boarding a flight to Palau.

And Singapore foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said travel between Singapore and China may soon resume. Both sides will need to work out a system to mutually recognise each other's health certification and exchange personal information.