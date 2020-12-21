ST News Night: Asia's first Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Monday (Dec 21) - the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has landed in Singapore. This is also the first such shipment to be delivered to a country in Asia.