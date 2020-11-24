ST News Night: Arrest of Bangladeshi man for terrorism-related activities

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Tuesday's (Nov 24) stories include the arrest of 26-year-old Bangladeshi Ahmed Faysal earlier this month under the Internal Security Act for his involvement in terrorism-related activities.

Other stories include the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown, which will not open in February 2021, and The Queen's Gambit draws a record number of views.