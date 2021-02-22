ST News Night: Are 'vaccination passports' the future of air travel?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Monday's (Feb 22) top story is Air New Zealand's announcement that it will trial a digital travel pass to give airlines and border authorities access to passenger health information, including their Covid-19 vaccination status. Industry observers dub the scheme a "vaccination passport".

It comes after Singapore Airlines became the first in the world to set up a digital Covid-19 verification process based on the International Air Transport Association's Travel Pass framework.

Meanwhile, the next phase of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination roll-out got underway on Monday with seniors aged 70 and above getting their jabs at centres islandwide.

Also, development works on a Kranji woodland plot cleared by mistake will remain stalled, as the authorities investigate what went wrong.