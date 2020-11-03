ST News Night: All eyes on US election as polls open

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Tuesday's (Nov 3) top story - polls open in the United States for the US presidential election.

Also on the show, department store Robinsons plans to continue sales through December, Singapore Tourism Board's launching of some 50 bundled promotions, and Baby Shark becoming the most watched video of all-time on YouTube.