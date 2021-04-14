ST News Night: Aetos officer charged with robbing Jurong moneylender while armed with gun

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times’ News Night.

In Wednesday's (April 14) headlines, a gun was used in a robbery in Singapore, for the first time in 15 years. The perpetrator - an Aetos auxiliary police officer - was charged on Wednesday under the Arms Offences Act.

For allegedly leaking Singapore’s daily Covid-19 case numbers 22 times last year, Zhao Zheng, who was the deputy lead of the Ministry of Health’s Data Management Unit, faces 24 charges under the Official Secrets Act.

