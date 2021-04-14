ST News Night: Aetos officer charged with robbing Jurong moneylender while armed with gun

  • Published
    Apr 14, 2021, 9:00 pm SGT

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times’ News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day’s top news as well as what’s trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Wednesday's (April 14) headlines, a gun was used in a robbery in Singapore, for the first time in 15 years. The perpetrator - an Aetos auxiliary police officer - was charged on Wednesday under the Arms Offences Act.

For allegedly leaking Singapore’s daily Covid-19 case numbers 22 times last year, Zhao Zheng, who was the deputy lead of the Ministry of Health’s Data Management Unit, faces 24 charges under the Official Secrets Act.
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 