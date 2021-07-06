ST News Night: Activities to avoid after Covid-19 jabs

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Swimming, cycling, lifting heavy weights, as well as ball and racket games are some of the physical activities you should avoid for seven days after receiving your first and second Covid-19 vaccination jabs.

The Health Ministry has issued an updated advisory recommending that all vaccinated persons, especially adolescents and younger men under 30, should avoid strenuous exercise for one week after getting their Covid-19 jabs.