ST News Night: ACS(I) boy dies after accident at Safra Yishun

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Thursday (Feb 4) - a 15-year-old student from Anglo Chinese School (Independent) has died after falling during a high-element activity at Safra Yishun.

Meanwhile, the contract for the design and building of Jurong East integrated transport hub has finally been awarded, 12 years after it was first mentioned by then Transport Minister Raymond Lim.

The Land Transport Authority said that the works will be contracted to the Singapore branch of China Communications Construction Company for $477.4 million.