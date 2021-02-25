ST News Night: Abuse of Myanmar maid who later died called act of 'extraordinary evil'

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

News Night's top story on Thursday (Feb 25) - Singapore is set to review three key areas as it strives to put an end to any form of abuse against foreign domestic workers. They include safeguards against abusive employers, the reporting system for doctors, and the involvement of community and partner organisations. This announcement comes after the shocking abuse of Myanmar maid Piang Ngaih Don by her employer that resulted in Ms Piang's death.

Separately, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has provided an update about the Tuas explosion that happened on Wednesday. Three workers have died, while five remain in critical condition.

Also making the news - Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary has said in Parliament that the nation is not expected to exit phase three any time soon, despite the ramping up of vaccinations. Mr Janil was responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), who had asked about Singapore's plans to ease out of phase three, as well as the criteria that must be fulfilled for restrictions to be lifted.