ST News Night: A return to phase 2 in S'pore - have your weekend plans changed?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

With the new limit of five people at a social gatherings due to kick in on Saturday (May 8), families who have made Mother's Day plans for this weekend are rushing to bring forward their celebrations. This comes as Singapore takes stricter measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the wider community.

And on the entertainment front, local actor Shane Pow has finally broken his silence after his termination from broadcaster Mediacorp due to a drink driving incident. He apologised to his family, friends and fans, and asked for the public's forgiveness on his Instagram account on Wednesday.