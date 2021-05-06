ST News Night: 95 reports of serious adverse reaction to Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore; 20 had anaphylaxis

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Since Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination exercise began in late-December, 20 cases of a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis have been reported.

They are among the 95 cases of serious adverse events associated with the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the first safety update of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines used here, from the Health Sciences Authority.

And Canada has become one of the first countries to authorise the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.