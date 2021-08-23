ST News Night: 59 new Covid-19 cases found in dormitory in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

In Monday's (Aug 23) headlines, a significant spike in the number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, with 94 new infections. This is up from 29 new local cases the day before.

Fifty-nine of the new cases on Monday are linked to migrant worker dormitory North Coast Lodge, and were detected through testing operations after three residents tested positive on Aug 21.

And under a set of new guidelines, all employers have been urged to consider implementing a regime for existing employees and new hires to get vaccinated or undergo regular tests. They may also ask staff who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated to pay for regular testing, and exclude them from medical benefits linked to Covid-19.