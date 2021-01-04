ST News Night: 5 things you need to know about the first Parliamentary sitting of 2021

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In News Night on Monday (Jan 4) - 5 things you need to know about the first Parliamentary sitting of 2021. These include the reason why Singapore could not accept Malaysia's proposal to remove the systems supplier and network operator of the high-speed rail (HSR) project, as well as updates on Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Also in the news - a six-year-old boy who got stuck on a third-floor ledge is rescued by a worker using a boom lift.