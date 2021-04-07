ST News Night: 43,000 households affected by build-to-order delays in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

About 43,000 households will get the keys to their build-to-order (BTO) flats late due to construction delays owing to manpower shortages and supply chain disruptions. About 85 per cent of the 89 upcoming BTO projects are about six to nine months behind schedule, said the Ministry of National Development (MND).

Separately, Singapore is set to get four new attractions this year, including the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore and Slingshot in Clarke Quay. This comes as Singapore seeks to enhance its attractiveness to prepare its hard-hit tourism sector for recovery.

And in trending news online, Amazon's Jeff Bezos has topped the Forbes billionaire list for the fourth consecutive year. He is followed by Tesla's Elon Musk and LVMH's Bernard Arnault.