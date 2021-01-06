ST News Night: 40% of sexual assault cases from 2017 to 2019 involved victims below 16

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Jan 6) - about 40 per cent of sexual assault cases reported to the police from 2017 to 2019 involved victims below the age of 16. In those three years, there were 6,988 reports of such assaults. In these cases, 2,798 victims were below 16.

Separately, a new police watchgroup has been launched on Wednesday, bringing new muscle to Singapore's fight against terrorism. It will share share relevant and timely counterterror data between tech firms, such as Facebook, Google and Grab, and the police.