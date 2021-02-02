ST News Night: 4 suffered severe reaction to Covid-19 vaccine, all have recovered

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Feb 2) - among the more than 155,000 people who had received the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore so far, four experienced a rapid onset of severe allergic reactions. All have since recovered.

Meanwhile, in Parliament on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan tabled a new Bill related to the use of Trace Together data. This follows a public outcry over a disclosure in the House last month that police could obtain such data for criminal investigations.

The proposed law stipulates that the data can only be used in the fight against the pandemic or for investigations into seven types of serious crimes.