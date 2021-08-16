ST News Night: $225,000 financial help for boy who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

A 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is recovering steadily, and has received $225,000 under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme.

This is the maximum one-time payment that the programme provides for patients who suffered from serious side effects caused by the vaccine, that results in permanent severe disability or death.

Meanwhile, vaccination-differentiated rules will be introduced for visitors to hospital wards, starting from Thursday (Aug 19).