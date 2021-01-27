ST News Night: 16-year-old S'porean detained under ISA acted alone in planning mosque attacks

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Jan 27) - a 16-year-old Singaporean student has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for planning to attack two mosques and kill worshippers in Singapore on March 15 this year - the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Singapore Editor Zakir Hussain joins us on the show to explain the significance of the arrest.

Meanwhile, seniors in Ang Mo Kio began receiving Covid-19 jabs at the Ang Mo Kio polyclinic on Wednesday, under a pilot scheme that will eventually be expanded to seniors in other precincts.