ST News Night: $15m grant to help Changi Airport workers cope with enhanced Covid-19 measures

Jewel Changi Airport will reopen as planned on Monday (June 14), after it was closed amid a Covid-19 cluster that originated in Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, a new $15 million grant to help 5,000 airport workers adjust to the enhanced safety measures was announced.

It will be used to provide workers a special monthly allowance for six months, cater meals for them, and help with paying for their personal protective equipment.