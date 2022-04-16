ST Live: How Lawrence Wong became PM-in-waiting

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (April 16) held a press conference at the Istana to share details on how Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation team.

PM Lee was joined by Mr Wong and former minister Khaw Boon Wan, who was tasked with overseeing the political succession process.

Mr Khaw shared that of the 19 people interviewed as part of the decision-making process, 15 chose Mr Wong as the preferred leader.

Political editor Zakir Hussain discusses the details of the selection process, and whether the handover of the PAP leadership to Mr Wong will take place before the next general election.