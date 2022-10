Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct 23 unveiled the line-up of China’s next leadership team.

The major reshuffle saw four new faces - all Xi loyalists - among the seven men, in a sign that Mr Xi has further consolidated his power.

A shocking exclusion is vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who had been tipped to be promoted.

The Straits Times’ Benjamin Kang Lim, a veteran China observer gives his analysis on the new line-up.