Soaring to new heights

The Basque Culinary Centre (BCC) celebrated its 10th anniversary on Monday with an ethereal performance by towering, white-clad dancers.

The centre - located in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain - is regarded as a leader in culinary education and is said to be the world's first gastronomic school to offer a university degree.

The BCC will work with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Visitflanders and the city of Bruges on the sixth UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism next month.

The hybrid physical-digital event will focus on promoting rural tourism and regional development, and will take place from Oct 31 to Nov 2 in Bruges, Belgium.

The centre is also a partner of 50 Next, a global list of young people aged 35 and under who are shaping the future of food and drink.

The list recognises people from 34 countries in six continents, who are working across gastronomy in production, technology, education, creative industries, science, hospitality and activism. Some 700 candidates were considered from a talent pool scouted by the BCC.

This year's virtual announcement will be followed next year with a live event in Basque Country once travel restrictions are eased.

The live programme will also feature representatives from the restaurants that have been ranked No.1 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants annual list.

