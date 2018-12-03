Sing Our Song: Love awaits Becka

Being single may mean having a lot of freedom, but 26-year-old singer-songwriter Becka does feel lonely at times and she hopes to have a special someone whom she can share everything with.

Becka, whose real name is Rebecca Tan Yi Xuan, pens this longing for love in her song Love’s Embrace, which was picked by Singaporean veteran musician Kenn C to work on in zaobao.sg’s music programme Sing Our Song.

Becka graduated from LASALLE College of the Arts with a Diploma in Music. Her potential was discovered during her internship at homegrown independent record company Red Roof Records. Local established musician Ruth Ling, who runs the company, kick-started Becka’s music career and signed her on after listening to Becka sing songs she self-composed.

When asked about his impression of Becka’s Love’s Embrace, Kenn C, who has worked with artistes such as Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin, said he was immediately attracted to the song upon hearing it.

He said, “I think her voice is very unique and filled with colours.”

In the third episode of Sing Our Song, viewers will get to see Kenn C transform Becka’s demo from an easy listening piece to a song with more funky and groovy vibes. Becka will debut this version at a music showcase at Goh Loo Club on 4 December. This showcase will be broadcasted live at 8pm on zaobao.sg as well as zaobao.sg Facebook page.

